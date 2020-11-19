Jason Momoa Surprises Young ‘Aquaman’ Fan Battling Cancer With A Sweet Video Call

Jason Momoa is proving to be a real-life superhero.

The actor surprised a young fan fighting cancer with a sweet FaceTime video call after seeing a viral video of 7-year-old Danny Sheehan squeal with delight after receiving an Aquaman action figure. Momoa, who is currently on-location filming in Toronto, shared part of their call in a video posted to his Instagram.

“Hi Aquaman,” young Sheehan says in the video of their chat. “I’m so excited.”

“Hi, beautiful boy. I’m excited,” Momoa says. “I’ve been hearing about you all over from all my friends and I wanted to call you and say ‘hi’ and see how you’re doing.”

In 2017 Sheehan was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a very rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and Leptomeningeal disease, which is cancer in the cerebral spinal fluid.

Sheehan asked if he could share “something very important” with Momoa. “I love dolphins,” he says before showing the actor his Aquaman action figure.

Momoa thanked fans for bringing Sheehan’s story to his attention in his Instagram post, writing, “I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him” and sharing links to a GoFundMe page set up for the Boston family.”