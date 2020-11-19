Barack Obama Reveals ‘The Most Badass Thing’ About Wife Michelle And Daughters Malia And Sasha

Barack Obama is the only male in the household, but it sounds like he wouldn’t have it any other way.

The former president gushes over the women in his life, wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha, in a new interview with InStyle.

When asked, “What’s “the most badass thing” about them?,” he said: “They all have multiple badass qualities. I think people know Michelle well enough to know how amazing she can be as a public speaker. They probably are less aware of what it’s like to work out with Michelle when she’s really in her groove. And sometimes that includes her boxing. You don’t want to get in the way when she’s working on a bag — including some kicks. There’s force there.”

Obama adds of his youngest daughter Sasha, 19, “Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated — and never has been — by anybody’s titles, anybody’s credentials. If she thinks something’s wrong or right, she will say so.”

“When she was 4, 5, 6 years old, once she made a decision, she would dig in and couldn’t be steered off it. I write about it in the book, how we were trying to get her to taste caviar when we were visiting Russia. She was like, ‘Mnn-nnh. No. Sorry. That looks slimy. It’s nasty. I’m not going to do it — even if I’ve got to give up dessert.’ And that part of her character has always been there.”

Obama adds of 22-year-old Malia, “And Malia, she is just buoyant. She’s somebody who enjoys people, enjoys life, and enjoys conversation. She’s never bored, which is a badass quality that can take you places.”

Obama has been busy promoting his new book A Promised Land.

It is the first of a planned two volumes that Obama has written, following his tenure as President of the United States from 2009 to 2017.