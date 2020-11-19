Miranda Lambert And Scarlett Burke Have A ‘Champion’ Mindset In New Collaboration

Miranda Lambert and Scarlett Burke team up for a “Champion” calibre collaboration.

Lambert and Burke released “Champion” on Thursday following its premiere on the series finale of the scripted country-music podcast “Make It Up As We Go”. The song was written by Nicolle Galyon, Jared Gutstadt, Scarlett Burke and Jeff Peters.

“I’d do it all again, everything I had to lose to win,” Lambert sings in the chorus.

Other musical contributors to “Make It Up As We Go” include Lindsay Ell and Tyler Rich. Actors Billy Bob Thornton, Dennis Quaid, Craig Robinson and Bobby Bones are among those who contributed their dramatic talents.

Review the Make It Up As We Go track list below.