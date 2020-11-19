Lorde Explains Why She Left Social Media: ‘I Was Losing My Free Will’

Lorde opens up in a rare interview about her social media departure.

The singer recently caught up with Cazzie David, daughter of Larry David, for Interview magazine. The “Royals” singer revealed their were two important reasons that compelled her divorce from social media.

“Part of what made me peace out on social media,” she told David. “Apart from feeling like I was losing my free will, was the massive amounts of stress I was feeling about our planet, about systemic racism, and about police brutality in this country.”

She mentioned how social media culture “destroys the part of my brain that can make work” before asking David “How do you balance needing to have your finger on the pulse while also not going insane?”

“In some ways, it’s not really a choice,” David replied. “You’re amazing in that you’ve been able to keep your distance from social media, but I’m truly very addicted to it. And in some ways, I want to feel connected to people who also feel confused or depressed or embarrassed by our behaviour.”

Lorde was recently photographed with music executive Justin Warren in October, the first time she was captured in public in more than a year.