Tyler Hubbard Reveals Why He Unfollowed Florida Georgia Line Partner Brian Kelley

Tyler Hubbard says his brief social media divorce from Florida George Line partner Brian Kelley was political.

Florida Georgia Line appeared on SiriusXM’s “Exit 209 with Storme Warren”. Hubbard revealed what led to his short-term unfollowing of Hubbard on social media, which sparked rumours of a band breakup.

“Somebody sent me an article two-days-ago that me and BK were breaking up and I thought, ‘Well, that’s that’s news to me,'” Hubbard shared. “I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political, you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on.”

“I even called him and told him, I said, ‘Hey buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your stories right now,'” he continued. “‘So that’s why I’m unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You’re still my brother.’ I just didn’t want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn’t a big deal. Like, like we, like we said, we’re, we’re on great terms.”

Hubbard assured the duo are on good terms and in rare form.

“We’re feeling stronger than ever. We’re loving and supporting each other through even all the chapters that we’re in now and, uh, excited for the future,” he assured. “We can’t wait to go on tour next year together,” he assured before teasing, “I might unfollow BK again tomorrow just to keep the media talking about it.”

“We are going to go full WWE on this thing,” Kelley teased.