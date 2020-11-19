Playwright August Wilson’s Legacy Remembered In Netflix Doc ‘Giving Voice’

Netflix is sharing the legacy of August Wilson.

The legendary playwright, who died in 2005, and his annual August Wilson Monologue Competition are the subjects of Netflix’s latest documentary “Giving Voice”.

Executive produced by Viola Davis and John Legend, the documentary film will follow a new generation of performers as they advance through the high-stakes competition, an event that celebrates Wilson.

Every year, thousands of students from 12 cities across the United States perform the Pulitzer Prize winner’s work, from “Fences”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and more, for a shot to perform on Broadway.

Davis and her “Fences” co-star Denzel Washington lend their voices to the film as they discuss Wilson’s impact on their careers.

“Giving Voice” previously premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

The doc hits Netflix on Dec. 11.