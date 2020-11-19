Whoopi Goldberg Says Donald Trump Has ‘Blood On His Hands’ With COVID Spike

COVID cases in the U.S. are increasing and Whoopi Goldberg is clear on who is to blame.

On Thursday’s “The View”, the co-host had strong words for Donald Trump on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic as deaths in America surpassed 250,000.

“All those people who now have the virus who don’t make it from now until Jan. 20 — this blood is on his hands,” Goldberg said.

“This isn’t like he’s sitting around thinking, ‘How can I help?’ He’s sitting around doing nothing,” she continued. “He’s doing nothing, and he knows what he needs to do and he’s not doing it — and neither are these Republicans.”

Goldberg also took aim at Trump and many of his supporters for putting their party over the country.

“I don’t know when America turned into this particular version of America, but I gotta tell you, I don’t like it,” she said. “We’ve always had conversations where you don’t agree with people, but I’ve never seen a president that didn’t care whether people lived or died, and it’s very clear. And because he’s like that, now these other republicans seem to be following — not all of them, but a bunch of them — seem to be following the same mandate that it doesn’t matter. All that matters is their party. This is a new America. I don’t know how you deal with it, because it’s not based in reality, and that’s kind of freaky.”