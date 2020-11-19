Johnny Depp Fans Petition To Sink New ‘Pirates’ Film If Disney Proceeds Without The Actor

Johnny Depp’s fanbase is calling for the actor to return in upcoming “Pirates of the Caribbean” films.

Following the actor’s legal battle loss with the U.K. tabloid who called him a “wife-beater,” amid messy divorce from ex Amber Heard and Warner Bros.’ decision to force the actor to step down from the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts” film, fans of Depp are coming together to urge Disney to bring back Captain Jack Sparrow.

The company is working on two reboots of the beloved “Pirates” franchise, one starring Margot Robbie in a female-led version and a second from Craig Mazin.

But a new petition from fans, with over 308,000 signatures, calls for Depp to return as his iconic character for a new film.

“Johnny Depp has been out recently as Captain Jack Sparrow. One of the reasons is his personal issues as well,” the petition reads. “He has been playing this role since 2003 when we first saw him arriving at the Port Royal in his boat with that epic background music playing. But can you imagine someone else portraying this instead of him? Or no Jack Sparrow at all?”

The campaign also urges to boycott the new reboots, “Disney is rebooting ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ because of its box office but don’t they know that without Johnny Depp or Jack Sparrow they will sink, they will never be able to reach that horizon they are looking for.”

They added, “They have to bring him back to rule the seas again or we will never watch any ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie without our Captain.”

Depp has starred as Sparrow for five “Pirates” films. The role nabbed Depp an Oscar nomination in 2004 for “Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse Of The Black Pearl”.

