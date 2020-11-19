Sam Smith ‘Wasn’t Prepared For The Amount Of Ridicule’ And ‘Bullying’ Of Coming Out

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Sam Smith. Photo: Twitter/CBS This Morning
Freedom does not come easily and Sam Smith has experienced more than their fair share of backlash since coming out as non-binary.

Smith opens up to “CBS This Morning” about the negative feedback to their coming out.

“Queer people all around the world, we don’t identify within those two places. Gender, for me, has been nothing but traumatizing and challenging throughout my life,” Smith says. “It’s so hard to explain. I just feel like myself. I don’t feel like a man, basically.”

“I honestly, I can’t express to enough people how much courage it’s taken. I wasn’t prepared for the amount of ridicule. And bullying, really, that I’ve experienced,” the four-time Grammy-winner continues. “I mean, honestly, the comments and the types of things that I have to answer and walk through every day is very, very intense.”

Smith, 28, did not have any LGBTQ+ role models growing up. Hopefully, Smith can provide to others what the singer-songwriter never had.

“I grew up in a village with no access to queer people and queer spaces until I was 19, 20. So a lot of my growing up was as a gay person and as a queer person has happened in front of people,” they share. “It’s going so much better. After being able to talk about my gender expression, I feel such a weight has been lifted.”

“I always come back to music,” Smith concludes. “At the basis of all of this, people, hopefully, still want to hear me sing and I still love singing so that’s what gets me through all of it.”

