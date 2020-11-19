Rudy Giuliani Inspires Joe Pesci Memes After ‘My Cousin Vinny’ Reference At Press Conference

By Corey Atad.

Rudy Giuliani, Joe Pesci. Photo: CP Images
Rudy Giuliani, Joe Pesci. Photo: CP Images

More like “My Cousin Rudy”.

On Thursday, former New York mayor and current Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani gave a press conference on the current lawsuits to question the U.S. election results.

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocks Presidential Debate’s Mute Button And Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Borat’ Controversy

At one point, Giuliani caught attention by referencing a scene from the Oscar-winning courtroom comedy “My Cousin Vinny”, which he described as one of his favourite “law movies.”

RELATED: ‘Borat 2’ Star Maria Bakalova Says Her ‘Heart Was Racing’ While Filming Rudy Giuliani Scene

The moment quickly began inspiring jokes and memes on Twitter, with some fans imagining a star Joe Pesci and Giuliani facing off.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP