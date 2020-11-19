Rudy Giuliani Inspires Joe Pesci Memes After ‘My Cousin Vinny’ Reference At Press Conference

More like “My Cousin Rudy”.

On Thursday, former New York mayor and current Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani gave a press conference on the current lawsuits to question the U.S. election results.

At one point, Giuliani caught attention by referencing a scene from the Oscar-winning courtroom comedy “My Cousin Vinny”, which he described as one of his favourite “law movies.”

rudy giuliani, citing that key election law case, "my cousin vinny" pic.twitter.com/OVhxnUIvAB — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 19, 2020

The moment quickly began inspiring jokes and memes on Twitter, with some fans imagining a star Joe Pesci and Giuliani facing off.

Rudy is now quoting My Cousin Vinny, complete with Joe Pesci imitation. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 19, 2020

Giuliani just revealed his defense is steeped in legal techniques used by Joe Pesci in My Cousin Vinny. pic.twitter.com/rcbvKyD7Bq — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) November 19, 2020

Joe Pesci confronting Rudy Giuliani after hearing him quote My Cousin Vinny pic.twitter.com/FZl8FJhqbn — Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) November 19, 2020

LOL. Thanks for the reminder that even Joe Pesci in My Cousin Vinny is a better lawyer than you. https://t.co/XHKiSKoYR7 — Lizz BidenHarris4TheWinstead (@lizzwinstead) November 19, 2020