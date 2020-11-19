Zara Tindall’s Husband Confirms They Watch ‘The Crown’: ‘I Need To Catch Up’

Turns out “The Crown” does circulate within the royal family.

According to Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II‘s granddaughter Zara, he and his wife need to catch up on the hit Netflix series.

While chatting to “The Good, The Bad, And The Rugby” podcast, the former rugby player confessed, “I need to catch up… I actually saw the advert for it and I was like, ‘Ooh, I need to catch up.’ Because I only got about halfway through season three, so I started watching season three last night and then I’ll catch up. But I’ve seen it all over the place, and on these popular midday TV shows.”

“I’m quite intrigued to see where they go with it because obviously, it’s an era people are fascinated with,” he added. “It’s getting to more things that people know about, isn’t it, and have opinions about — so that’s where it gets difficult.”

But of the ongoing controversy over how much of the series is actually based on the royal family, Mike reminds everyone that the series is fiction.

“It’s a drama,” he said. “So it’s going to be made to be a bit of a drama.”

