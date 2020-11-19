Missy Elliot Purchases Wedding Dress For Bride-To-Be

Missy Elliot is contributing to a lovely couple’s wedding in a big way.

Ireanna Bradshaw shared an image of her dream wedding dress on Twitter; however, money was an issue.

“I’m getting married in March and trying to move into our own place,” Bradshaw tweeted alongside photos of the dress and her husband-to-be. “Excited but overwhelmed. I have been saving money; but its still a struggle. I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move — I don’t think it will be possible.”

Early Congratulations🙌🏾🎊 May God Bless you both with an Unbreakable Union and full of Love & Happiness🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 18, 2020

The post somehow caught the attention of four-time Grammy-winning rapper Elliot.

“Early congratulations,” Elliot replied. “May God bless you both with an Unbreakable Union and full of love and happiness.”

“Your dress is paid for now,” the rapper wrote in a subsequent tweet. “I don’t know you but I saw you said the dress of your dreams and figured I would help when I saw you post ya cash app. May blessings pour on your beautiful wedding day with your future husband.”

Your Dress is paid for now🙂 I don’t know you but I saw you said the dress of your dreams & figured I would help when I saw you post ya cash app🙂May Blessings pour on your Beautiful Wedding Day with your Future husband💍🙏🏾🙌🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 18, 2020

Bradshaw was understandably shocked by Elliot’s gesture.

“Omg thank you so much… I’m literally speechless. This is so sweet,” the bride-to-be wrote. “You can come if you want. I’d love to have you.”

Bradshaw also told TMZ that she broke down in tears over Elliot’s kind act: “She literally made it possible for me to have my dream dress and be confident on the most precious day in my life.”