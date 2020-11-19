Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip Celebrate 73rd Anniversary With Handmade Card From Their Great Grandchildren

IMAGE STRICTLY EMBARGOED FOR USE UNTIL 2200hrs GMT on Thursday 19th November 2020 - EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES. - No use after Dec 4th 2020) Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (11023543a) Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Philip look at their homemade wedding anniversary card, given to them by their great grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle ahead of their 73rd wedding anniversary Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Duke Of Edinburgh 73rd Wedding Anniversary Official Portrait, Windsor, UK - 17 Nov 2020 'No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph shall not be used after 4th December 2020, without prior permission from Royal Communications. After that date the image MUST be removed from your archive and no further licensing can be made. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.)'

It was 73 years ago that a then Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten got married at Westminster Abbey.

Now Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are celebrating their long-lasting marriage with a special picture.

In the sweet photograph, their great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis got creative and made an anniversary card for them which Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are looking at. All around them, they are surrounded by other cards and letters from well-wishers.

The Queen looks lovely in a pale blue wool crepe dress by her go-to designer Stewart Parvin. She is also wearing the sapphire and diamond Chrysanthemum brooch.

She has previously been photographed wearing it for their 60th anniversary, as well as on their honeymoon.

The photo was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle earlier this week.

The couple was married on Nov. 20, 1947, in what was a scaled back event due to the war just ending. The then Princess Elizabeth didn’t feel it was right to hold a big ordeal, so she used ration coupons to buy the material for her duchesse satin gown that was designed by Norman Hartnell.