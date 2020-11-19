Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip Celebrate 73rd Anniversary With Handmade Card From Their Great Grandchildren

It was 73 years ago that a then Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten got married at Westminster Abbey.
Now Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are celebrating their long-lasting marriage with a special picture.
In the sweet photograph, their great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis got creative and made an anniversary card for them which Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are looking at. All around them, they are surrounded by other cards and letters from well-wishers.
RELATED: Michael J. Fox Reveals Sitting Next To Princess Diana At ‘Back To The Future’ Premiere Ended Up Being A ‘Nightmare’
The Queen looks lovely in a pale blue wool crepe dress by her go-to designer Stewart Parvin. She is also wearing the sapphire and diamond Chrysanthemum brooch.
She has previously been photographed wearing it for their 60th anniversary, as well as on their honeymoon.
The photo was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle earlier this week.
RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Star Claire Foy Returns As Queen Elizabeth In Season 4
The couple was married on Nov. 20, 1947, in what was a scaled back event due to the war just ending. The then Princess Elizabeth didn’t feel it was right to hold a big ordeal, so she used ration coupons to buy the material for her duchesse satin gown that was designed by Norman Hartnell.