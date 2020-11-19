Madison Beer Admits It’s ‘Hurtful’ To Be Called A ‘Wannabe Ariana Grande’

Madison Beer is opening up about some “hurtful” comments.

On Tuesday, the singer, 21, went live on Instagram and admitted being called a “wannabe Ariana Grande” is especially “hurtful”.

“I’ve openly supported and loved and been a fan of Ariana‘s for years and years and years. So I think she would say and I would say that I think she makes things and does things to inspire. That’s what an artist is all about,” she wrote.

“I think it’s a little sad and hurtful when I see so many people really bullying and harassing me in a lot of ways, taking away the legit-ness of anything I do,” Beer continued. “I just don’t think we’re to be compared. We’re our own people.”

Beer later confessed those comments hurt more since she’s a huge Grande fan.

“She’s definitely inspired me because she’s one of my idols. I love her so much. It makes me sad when I see people pitting us against each other when it’s nothing but love,” she said. “I adore her and think that she’s a f**king icon…I’m my own person.”