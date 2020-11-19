Miley Cyrus Teams Up With Dua Lipa For Sexy New Single ‘Prisoner’

Miley Cyrus is debuting a brand-new single, and she’s enlisted the musical assistance of Dua Lipa.

On Thursday, the pair unveiled “Prisoner”, a sultry new collab from Cyrus’ upcoming Plastic Hearts album, which drops next week.

Ahead of the release, Cyrus shared a brief snippet of the video, which appears tailor-made to drum up some controversy, replete with splattered blood, a zombie-type monster, a twerking butt, jiggling boobs and one brief shot of one singer pulling a cherry out of the other’s mouth by the stem.

PRISONER FEAT @DUALIPA TOMORROW 11/19 ☠️ 4PM LA / 7PM NYC / 12 AM London / 11AM Sydney / 8AM Beijing pic.twitter.com/OoT8ulevzk — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 18, 2020

Back in September, Cyrus discussed what fans could expect from Plastic Hearts, revealing that in addition to Dua Lipa the upcoming album would also feature a collab with Billy Idol.

“You guys think I’m joking, like Britney and Nine Inch Nails, but I’m not,” she said, revealing that one of the new tracks sounds like if “Britney and Trent [Reznor] had a song together.”