TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio Slammed For Behaviour In New Video, Loses 1M Followers

Charli D’Amelio is losing followers quick.

The TikTok star, 16, is under fire after posting a video to the D’Amelio family YouTube channel. What was supposed to be a fun-filled family dinner, with food that was prepared in-house by YouTuber and private chef Aaron May and James Charles, turned into a negative simply because, according to Twitter, the D’Amelio sisters did not know how to act.

It all started when Charli started making faces behind May’s back as he described the menu, which was plant-based paella and a classic Valencia paella with shrimp, chicken and snails. But it turned worse when the family was actually served the meal.

Charli’s sister Dixie then picked up a snail with her fingers, made a disgusted face, interrupted Charles to ask, “What is it?” But after May explains that snails bring “good luck and good fortune,” Dixie tries it, gags, and then runs outside to throw up.

Upon her return, Dixie slams the chef, “You have a child…Like, what do you think is gonna happen?” Charli later asked May for “dino nuggets” instead of the meal he prepared.

Twitter also had a problem with Charli complaining that she won’t hit 100 million followers on TikTok on the anniversary of hitting 1 million. “Ugh, I wish I had more time,” she said. “Because imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil.”

Charles was unimpressed, joking, “Was the 95 [million] not enough for you?”

The video was quickly met with controversy and even dropped Charli’s followers, she effectively lost over 1M followers in the hours after the post.

Charli later addressed the hate, “People just, like, blatantly disrespecting the fact that I’m still a human being is not okay at all,” she said through tears. “You can hate on me for whatever I’ve done, but the fact that all of this is happening because of a misunderstanding, I just feel like that’s not okay. And if this is the community that I’m in and the community that I put myself in, I don’t know if I want to do that anymore.”