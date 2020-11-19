Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Body’ Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion is dominating the music scene and is showing no signs of stopping.

Along with the release of her debut album Good News, the rapper dropped the music video for “Body”.

GOOD NEWS HOTTIES 🔥 THE WORLD PREMIERE OF MY NEW MUSIC VIDEO TO “BODY” OFF OF MY ALBUM GOOD NEWS IS DROPPING TONIGHT 📰📰📰 pic.twitter.com/ClhyAPNQol — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 19, 2020

Ahead of the release, Megan had a video release party with her fans on “Released” where she took everyone behind the scenes of making “Body”.

Megan shared everything from getting the right selfie to making the right scrambled eggs saying you need to make them “fluffy”.

She also looked back at some of her first music videos.