‘We Can Be Heroes’: First Look At Priyanka Chopra & Pedro Pascal In ‘Sharkboy And Lavagirl’ Sequel

Get ready for a super good time as Netflix unveils the first trailer for “We Can Be Heroes”, the latest from director Robert Rodriguez.

A sequel of sorts to “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl”, the film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Pedro Pascal and his “Narcos” co-star Boyd Holbrook, along with Christian Slater, Chris McDonald, Adrianna Barazza and Yaya Gosselin.

“When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house,” reads Netflix’s synopsis. “But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pascal). Missy teams up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Chopra Jonas). If they’re going to save their parents, they’ll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team.”

Netflix also released several first-look photos from the upcoming feature — including a shot of Taylor Dooley reprising the role of Lavagirl.

We Can Be Heroes: (L-R) J. Quinton Johnson as Crimson Legend, Brittany Perry-Russell as Red Lightening Fury, Pedro Pascal as Marcus Moreno, Christian Slater as Tech-No, Haley Reinhart as Ms. Vox. Cr. Ryan Green/NETFLIX © 2020

We Can Be Heroes: Priyanka Chopra as Ms. Granada. Cr. Ryan Green/NETFLIX © 2020

We Can Be Heroes: (L-R) Vivien Blair as Guppy, Isaiah Russell-Bailey as Rewind, Lotus Blossom as A Capella, YaYa Gosselin as Missy Moreno, Akira Akbar as Fast Forward, Hala Finley as Ojo, Dylan Henry Lau as Slo-Mo. Cr. Ryan Green/NETFLIX © 2020

We Can Be Heroes: Boyd Holbrook as Miracle Guy. Cr. Ryan Green/NETFLIX © 2020

WE CAN BE HEROES: VIVIEN BLAIR as GUPPY. Cr. NETFLIX © 2020

WECAN BE HEROES: TAYLOR DOOLEY as LAVAGIRL. Cr. NETFLIX © 2020

Rodriguez discussed casting the new film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I love casting. I take finding the right people very seriously,” Rodriguez said. “Find the people who can bring some magic to it and surprise me with what they bring.”

Casting Pascal as his teen superhero’s dad, he explained, was a no-brainer.

“I’ve wanted to work with Pedro since forever,” Rodriguez said. “[Marcus] can be a badass if he needs to. He takes the glasses off, and he looks legit.”

“We Can Be Heroes” debuts on Jan. 1, 2021.