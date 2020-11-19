Chris Evans Scares Friend In New Video

Chris Evans antics are winning over Twitter.

On Thursday, Evans shared a video of himself at home, scaring his childhood friend Tara Testa.

Testa walked into the kitchen, telling Evans a story when he yelled and scared her.

Evans has a history of scaring people, mainly his “Avengers” co-stars having both snuck up on Scarlett Johnasson and Elizabeth Olsen while on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. But his kitchen has also played host to a number of scares, including Hayley Atwell who preceded to flip him off.

Evans recently caught fans’ eyes when his dog Dodger had a playdate with Aly Raisman’s newly adopted dog Mylo. Raisman posted a video of Evans snuggling Mylo that quickly went viral.