Nikki Bella Talks Move To Napa With Bachelor Nation ‘Click Bait’ Podcast

New mom Nikki Bella is the latest guest on Bachelor Nation’s “Click Bait” podcast, hosted by “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams, Hannah Ann Sluss and Joe Amabile.

During the discussion, the “Total Bellas” star discusses her upcoming move to Napa, what it’s been like filming her reality show during the pandemic and how she and husband Artem Chigvintsev of “Dancing With the Stars” fame are adjusting to parenthood after the arrival of their son Matteo in August.

“It’s been my biggest online purchase yet,” Bella said of her new home in Napa, which they’ll move into once Chigvintsev wraps up the current season of “DWTS”.

“That’s what COVID did to me. My sister and I were so sick of being super pregnant in the desert. Like, when I went into labour it was 118 degrees,” she explained (her twin, Brie Bella, became pregnant at nearly the same time she did and experienced their pregnancies together).

“We’re like, okay, our vision boards say we’re going to be in Napa when we’re 60 years old, but why are we waiting? Like, what if we’re in lockdown forever?” she added.

“So we go on Zillow,” Nikki added. “Brie gets a good house. I got a house. Now I can’t get away from her.”

Bella admitted her husband wasn’t immediately onboard with her plan, given he considered their L.A. place their dream home.

“I haven’t even lived there for a year and it took me two years to build it,” she revealed, saying he “was not happy in the beginning.”

However, he’s since come around. “And now he’s become happy about it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bella also opens up about what it was like to relive past traumas while writing Incomparable, her new memoir with twin sister Brie.