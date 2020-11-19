Harry Styles Features In Gucci’s Short Film

Harry Styles is continuing his Gucci collab.

The fashion house currently has seven-part series featuring Italian actress Silvia Calderoni on her daily adventures.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Channels His Inner Harry Styles For Vogue ’73 Questions’ Parody

The third episode is “At The Post Office” and sees Calderoni off to mail some letters. While there, an older man is speaking on the phone with his grandson, played by Harry Styles.

Styles is wearing a pink shirt that reads “Gucci Loves Pink Eschatology 1921”, cut-off jeans and black loafers while talking on a flip phone.

Gucci also released the fourth episode “The Theatre” and stars dancer Sasha Waltz actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

RELATED: Logan Paul Goes Viral For Defence Of Harry Styles’ Vogue Cover

Styles has been a face of Gucci for many years, wearing Alessandro Michele’s designs a number of times including their official campaigns.