Report: Lady Gaga In Talks For Brad Pitt Assassin Flick ‘Bullet Train’

Could Lady Gaga be the next lethal assassin to board Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train”?

That’s the report from Entertainment Weekly, which cites a source who claims that Gaga is in talks to join “Bullet Train”, the upcoming action thriller from “John Wick”/”Deadpool 2” director David Leitch, with Brad Pitt attached to star.

According to the source, no deal has yet been signed, but she’s been “eyeing” a role in the film, in which the world’s top assassins find themselves on the same bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka — and soon discover their missions are not unrelated.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Reveals She ‘Hated Being Famous,’ Felt ‘Exhausted & Used Up’

It isn’t clear what role Gaga is interested in, but in addition to Pitt the “Bullet Train” cast includes Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji and Masi Oka.

Previously, Gaga signed on for the upcoming film “Gucci”, which is currently in preproduction; the last time she appeared on the big screen was opposite Bradley Cooper in 2018’s “A Star Is Born”.

ET Canada has reached out to Gaga’s rep.