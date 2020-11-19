Sharon Osbourne Says ‘Heads Are Going To Roll’ If Princess Diana Panorama Investigation Proves Allegations

Sharon Osbourne is weighing in on the recent news about Princess Diana and her famed Panorama interview.

Last month, Diana’s brother Earl Charles Spencer, accused BBC journalist Martin Bashir of falsifying bank statements to show that staff members were being paid off by the media to leak stories. Spencer claimed that this is what lead him to encourage Diana to take part in the interview.

Yesterday, the BBC announced that an independent investigation will be taking place on the circumstances of how the 1995 interview came to be.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip Celebrate 73rd Anniversary With Handmade Card From Their Great Grandchildren

Discussing the news on “The Talk”, Osbourne said, “It’s very weird, because Martin Bashir has a reputation in England of allegedly not being the most kosher of journalists. I think that’s one of the reasons why he might have moved away from England to work.”

Osbourne continued, “It’s heartbreaking to think that this woman who had enough going on in her life, that somebody should deceive her to get an interview. And why would she have written a note specifically saying that these allegations had nothing to do with her doing the interview in the first place. If the BBC did know about this, then shame on them because it’s government run, therefore it is run by such strict rules, you have no idea. And so if they knew, well there’s going to be heads that are going to roll.”

The note in which Osbourne is referring has had a life of its own. The broadcaster first said they had, but lost, a note from Diana saying Bashir did not coerce her into the interview. It was then found and will be used in the independent inquiry.

Martin Bashir interviews Princess Diana in Kensington Palace for the television program Panorama. (Photo by © Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

RELATED: Michael J. Fox Reveals Sitting Next To Princess Diana At ‘Back To The Future’ Premiere Ended Up Being A ‘Nightmare’

Bashir is currently too unwell to comment on the matter as the result of a quadruple heart bypass and COVID-19.

With the announcement of the investigation, Prince William, who was 13-years-old at the time of the interview and was particularly hurt, made a rare statement calling it a “step in the right direction.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays on Global at 2 p.m.