Justin Bieber Asks The Media To Stop Using Unflattering Photos Of Him When He ‘Was Really Unhealthy’

Justin Bieber is asking media outlets to stop using photos of him when he was ill.

On Thursday, the “Yummy” singer took to Instagram Stories to share a video in which he performed a Google search of his own name.

The first photos that popped up were taken at the red carpet premiere of his YouTube documentary “Seasons”.

“I don’t know what the algorithm is for why certain photos come up, but this is so frustrating considering that I took a lot of time to get healthy and I feel as though people try to legitimately sabotage me,” Justin said in the video.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Announces ‘Monster’ Collab With Justin Bieber

“This was a time where I was really unhealthy. I was battling Lyme disease, right? All of the top photos are me looking disheveled, right? I was obviously going through a tough time, but it’s like, these are the photos that the media tries to run with,” he continued.

“I don’t know if they do it because they try to… there are so many new photos that I’ve serviced to the media and they continue to use these photos. So it’s like, what’s the deal? I don’t know,” he added.

“It’s frustrating me. I wish they would change it. I’ve asked them to change it. I’ve done a lot of photo shoots since then and yeah, they don’t have to put these photos, but they do. I don’t know why. I mean, look at my skin now. There are so many photos they can choose,” he concluded.

Justin Bieber asks the media to stop using unflattering photos of him when he battled Lyme disease in new video: “This was a time when I was really unhealthy…and these are the photos the media tries to run with.” pic.twitter.com/qBHLYjBRjL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 19, 2020

Bieber may not realize the most likely reason those photos pop up is because they’re simply the most recent pics available on professional photo sites, which list photos of celebrities chronologically.

Given that there haven’t been a whole of of red carpets since the pandemic began, those particular photos have tended to be the most used.