Halle Berry Details Her First Orgasm

Halle Berry is sharing some very NSFW details with her fans.

The “Catwoman” actress and friend, Lindsay Flores, were taking some “nasty” questions from fans for “Bad and Booshy” when one person asked about their first orgasm.

“I remember my first orgasm… I did it to myself,” Berry said while revealing she was 11-years-old. “I was diddling. I was figuring out my sexuality, like most girls.”

RELATED: Celine Dion, Halle Berry, Sam Smith And More Celebrate Spirit Day In Support Of LGBTQ+ Youth

Flores couldn’t remember hers but joked “it was recently.”

The two were also asked about what sexual position the other one is and their “craziest sexual escapades.”

Flores admitted it was on the hood of a car on Laurel Canyon road, but Berry got shy and wouldn’t share hers.

RELATED: Halle Berry Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Van Hunt

Berry recently revealed that she is in a relationship with musician Van Hunt after teasing her followers with a mystery man.