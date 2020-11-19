Taylor Swift Reveals She Has A 10 Minute Version Of ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift has an unreleased 10 minute version of “All Too Well”.

The ballad off of Red is a fan favourite, but Swift said it originally started off with her in an ad-libbing session.

“I was like a broken human walking into rehearsal, just feeling terrible about what was going on in my personal life,” Swift told Rolling Stone‘s “500 Greatest Albums” podcast. “I ended up playing four chords over and over again, and the band started kicking it. People started playing along with me. I think they could tell I was really going through it.”

“It included the F-word and basically I remember my sound guy was like, ‘Hey, I burned a CD of that thing that you were doing in case you want it.’ And I was like, ‘Sure,'” she explained. “I ended up taking it home and listening to it. And I was like, ‘I actually really like this but it definitely is like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down.'”

Swift said she never “imagined” that it would be a song but she and songwriter Liz Rose cut it down to create what fans now love.

The public has never heard the 10 minute version but as Swift has just announced that she is re-recording her first 5 albums after being denied the chance to purchase the catalogues, perhaps it will slip in there.