Keanu Reeves On The Meticulous Motion-Capture Process To Create His Rock Star Character In ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Video Game

Keanu Reeves’ next project will be seen onscreen, but it’s not a movie or TV series.

The “Bill & Ted Face the Music” star’s upcoming project is the video game “Cyberpunk 2077”, which comes out on Dec. 10.

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette ahead of the game’s release, Reeves discusses the motion-capture work he did for the creation of his character, rock star-turned-warrior Johnny Silverhand.

RELATED: First Look: Keanu Reeves To Appear In Anticipated New Video Game ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

As Reeves explains, the motion-capture process for “Cyberpunk 2077” wasn’t all that different to what he experienced while making “The Matrix” back in the late 1990s.

“I did it in The Matrix films so to start doing motion capture for Johnny was all very familiar to me,” he says in the video.

“The only difference I think technologically was how close they were going to real-time review. But creatively it was very familiar and sense of starting a library of gesture and the toolbox for the animators to work with for the character,” Reeves added.

According to Reeves, his character has “three different behavioural attitudes” in play during the game.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Says ‘The Matrix 4’ Will Be A ‘Love Story’

“So you get to see Johnny as a rock star, you hear about his military past, and he’s fighting for his survival. He’s kind of got all these things leading into the moment of this guy. It’s really an interpretation because I think there’s a Johnny Silverhand in all of us,” he continues.

‘He’s got a lot of energy, he’s got a good sense of humour, if not a little dark at times,” adds Reeves. “He’s very passionate — he cares. He’s kind of naïve, but he’s also super-experienced in life. He’s got, certainly, an appetite for life.”