Demi Lovato Part Of Collab On Jeezy’s New Song ‘My Reputation’ With Lil Duval

Demi Lovato has more than just new hair to show off.

Hours after debuting her new short blonde, half shaven pixie cut, Lovato announced she’s part of a collab of Jeezy’s new song, “My Reputation” with Lil Duval.

“YALLLLL I GOT A SONG COMING OUT TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT CALLED “REPUTATION” WITH @lilduval AND MY BOY @Jeezy,” she tweeted. “Y’all know what to do Lovatics!! Show some love!!!! Congrats @Jeezy!! I’m excited for our music together.”

“Reputation” will appear on Jeezy’s The Recession 2 which is out Nov. 20. The album will also feature collabs with Rick Ross, Ne-Yo and E- 40.