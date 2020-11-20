Demi Lovato Releases New Song ‘My Reputation’ With Jeezy And Lil Duval

Demi Lovato has more than just new hair to show off.

Hours after debuting her new short blonde, half shaven pixie cut, Lovato announced the release of “My Reputation” with Jeezy and Lil Duval.

“YALLLLL I GOT A SONG COMING OUT TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT CALLED “REPUTATION” WITH @lilduval AND MY BOY @Jeezy,” she tweeted. “Y’all know what to do Lovatics!! Show some love!!!! Congrats @Jeezy!! I’m excited for our music together.”

YALLLLL I GOT A SONG COMING OUT TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT CALLED “REPUTATION” WITH @lilduval AND MY BOY @Jeezy ON HIS NEW ALBUM- y’all know what to do Lovatics!! Show some love!!!! Congrats @Jeezy!! I’m excited for our music together 🙏🏼💞 pic.twitter.com/JPgWrGmRwF — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 20, 2020

“Reputation” will appear on Jeezy’s The Recession 2 which is out Nov. 20. The album will also feature collabs with Rick Ross, Ne-Yo and E- 40.