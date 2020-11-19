Lucy Hale Shares Her Thoughts On ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot Following Backlash

Back in September, it was reported that “Riverdale” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa would be helming a reboot of “Pretty Little Liars” for HBO Max.

While some fans were excited about the prospect of a reboot, others were not so thrilled to learn of the concept behind “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”, which will be set in the same world as the original but feature a whole new cast.

Lucy Hale, who played Aria Montgomery on the original series, weighed in on the backlash in an interview with Us Weekly.

“I sincerely wish everyone the best and I hope it’s a huge success,” she said.

“Some people get angry about a reboot, but I think it’s important to be supportive of up-and-coming artists,” added Hale. “I’m curious to see what they do with it!”

In September, HBO Max announced it had placed a straight-to-series order for “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”.

“Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago … as well as their own,” the synopsis of the new series explained.

“In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing ‘Pretty Little Liars’ universe — in a brand new town, with a new generation of Liars.”