Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump, Reveals He’s Scared Of His Daughter Sasha In ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Interview

Barack Obama made numerous digs at Donald Trump as he spoke about his new book A Promised Land during an appearance on Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel mentioned he loved the former president’s release, but did add that it was long at 701 pages.

The host asked, “Did you make it that long to make sure Trump would never read it?” to which Obama replied, “I don’t think it would have had to be 700 to make sure he didn’t read it, from what I hear.”

Obama also spoke about whether there was anywhere Donald Trump could hide in the White House if he refused to leave, laughing: “I think we can always send the Navy Seals in there to dig him out.”

In another swipe at Trump, Obama added he didn’t feel premature at all in congratulating Joe Biden before the president conceded.

“There seems to be some lag,” he said. “The communication system in the White House used to be better. It was real time. There’s a lot of computers there that actually tell you what’s going on around the world.”

Obama then spoke about family life, joking Michelle was telling the truth when she said he was afraid of his daughter Sasha.

“The reason is because Sasha is a mini-Michelle, and I’m afraid of Michelle,” Obama shared. “And Sasha, having seen that, basically has the same look, the same attitude.”

He mentioned that his daughter Malia has more of his temperament, as well as his facial structure.

“We call ourselves the long faces,” he explained.

“The round faces are Michelle and Sasha and the round faces are a fiercer tribe,” Obama continued. “We’re like the vegetarians, the gatherers and they’re the hunters. We try to keep the peace with them.”

