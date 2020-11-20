Kylie Jenner And Her Daughter Stormi Wear Matching ‘Grinch’ Pyjamas As They Bake Christmas Cupcakes In Adorable Video

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are getting into the holiday spirit.

Jenner has released numerous baking videos with the adorable 2-year-old, with them making “Grinch” cupcakes in the latest one to celebrate the beauty mogul’s new collection which is inspired by the much-loved film.

Dressed in matching “Grinch” pyjamas, Jenner talks her fans through the recipe, with Stormi showering her mom with compliments in the sweet clip.

“You got this mommy,” the little one, who munches on the candy throughout the vid, tells her mom as Jenner attempts to ice one of the cakes.

Stormi adds at one point, “I love you so much,” as Jenner insists: “I love you more.”

She also tells her mom she’s “so beautiful.”

Jenner asks Stormi what her favourite parts in the Christmas movie are, with the youngster saying how she likes Max the Dog and the waffles, which she now requests to eat every day according to the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star.

The pair’s latest vid comes after they made and decorated some Halloween cookies together.