Dave Grohl Admits Defeat In Drum Battle With 10-Year-Old Nandi Bushell

Finally, Dave Grohl has conceded.

On Thursday night, the Foo Fighters frontman appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and talked about his epic drum battle with 10-year-old phenom Nandi Bushell.

“She’s beating the crap out of her drum set, and when she does drum rolls, she screams,” Grohl said, remembering the first time he watched a video of her performing. “I was like, oh my God, this kid is a force of nature.”

Eventually, the two got into a head-to-head battle, trading videos of their impressive drumming skills, but finally he had to concede defeat.

“There was nothing I could do!” Grohl said. “I was literally being called out by the school bully — ‘I’ll see you on the playground after school!’ Every time she would put out these videos on her page, I’d be like, oh my God, I’m gonna get my a** kicked again.”

Also on the show, Grohl and the Foo Fighters performed the song “Shame Shame” from their upcoming album Medicine at Midnight, which wouldn’t been the LP they took on tour, before the pandemic shut everything down.

“We started recording about a year ago in October 2019,” Grohl said. “And instead of booking a studio like every other band, we thought, ‘OK, let’s book a house.’”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.