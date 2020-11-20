Barack Obama Surprises Speechless Fan On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

One of Barack Obama’s biggest fans just got the surprise of a lifetime.

The former U.S. president appeared Thursday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, and the host had him participate in a surprise for a woman who admires him greatly.

The show’s team had retired Maryland auditor Joyce Taylor on, tricking her into believing she was watching a recorded video of Obama reading from his new memoir A Promised Land.

But to her massive surprise, it was actually Obama reading live over video chat, and her reaction was pure gold.

“It’s so nice to see you,” Obama said to the speechless Taylor.

Finally, after getting it together she said, “It’s so nice to meet you.”

“We’re not getting a lot out of Joyce in terms of words,” Obama joked.