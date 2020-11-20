Gucci Mane And Jeezy Go Head-To-Head In Epic New ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Things got real between Gucci Mane and Jeezy.

On Thursday night, the two Atlanta rappers went head-to-head in an epic new “Verzuz” battle on Instagram Live.

The two have been engaged in a long-running feud, dating back at least 15 years, having traded numerous diss tracks and public barbs.

Gucci and Jeezy brought all that drama to the livestream, playing hit after hit to asset their dominance, all while taking pointed shots at each other on-stage.

Things got pretty tense, with Jeezy saying at one point, “When I called you and extended this invite, I did so as a real man.”

Gucci also took shots at Jeezy’s style, saying, “My outfit cost 10 bands, look at my opponent man. Look at him.”

“I don’t have no $10,000 outfit, but I own half of Atlanta,” Jeezy responded.

But in the end, the rappers drew things to a close by playing the 2005 hit “So Icy” on which they both appeared.

“I appreciate you for extending the olive branch, I respect that,” Gucci told Jeezy.

The stream drew over 1.8 million viewers on Thursday night, CNN reported, and among them was Kevin Hart, who tweeted about the battle.

That vs battle last night was EPIC!!!! — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 20, 2020

The “Verzuz” stream got plenty of reaction on Twitter from other users, too.

Jeezy: man that shit was 20– Gucci: 15 years nigga Jeezy: however long ago it was that shit was a long time ago. We was young. We done with that Gucci: pic.twitter.com/TRN9O9Eh5F — Paradoxe, The Great (@Astronomikal1) November 20, 2020

#VERZUZ

Jezzy: I just wanna do this for the culture.

Gucci: pic.twitter.com/Kw1HtQBz6E — Leon Langford (@MasonLLL) November 20, 2020

Gucci Mane: “Go and dig ya Patna up he can’t say SH*T” Jeezy: pic.twitter.com/VM5tC5kvsf — BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) November 20, 2020