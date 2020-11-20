Canadian Country Singer Brittany Kennell Debuts Sultry Music Video For New Single ‘Drunk Lips’

Canada’s own Brittany Kennell calls out a drunk lover in her brand new music video.

Premiering the visuals with ET Canada, Kennell brings her nostalgic “Drunk Lips” to life in the picturesque four-minute clip, set in a dark bar.

Giving off similar vibes to Miranda Lambert’s “Dark Bars” and Carrie Underwood’s “Drinking Alone”, the video highlights different stories and encounters in a bar, while Kennell sings her own narrative on stage.

“Drunk Lips is a love triangle between love, truth, and alcohol,” shares the singer. “Are these feelings real or swayed from too many drinks? I’ve experienced heartbreak from being too vulnerable and trusting only to end up being ghosted or lead on in the end. However, this isn’t just about asking the other person if they are being honest but also asking myself how I feel. We all deserve truth, even when it’s chased with a few drinks.”

Kennell’s stunning vocals shine through on the sultry ballad, where she sings, “Is your heart really talking / feeling every bit of this / or are you just kissing me with drunk lips?”

Back in 2016, the Quebec-native became the first Canadian to appear on NBC’s “The Voice”, after superstar Blake Shelton pushed his button to her rendition of Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough”.

In addition to the new music video, Kennell continues to write and record new music for her debut album, set for release in March 2021.

Fans can watch the new music video for “Drunk Lips” above.