‘Coming 2 America’ To Skip Theatres And Go Straight To Streaming In Spring 2021

“Coming 2 America” is skipping the theatres and coming straight to homes early next year.

On Friday, Amazon Studios announced that it has acquired the highly anticipated Eddie Murphy comedy sequel from Paramount Pictures.

The film will now skip theatres and head straight to streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

“Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began,” the official synopsis reads.

Along with Murphy and Hall, the film will see the return of original cast members James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson.

Joining the cast for the sequel are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

The sequel comes over 30 years after the original “Coming to America”, which became a massive comedy hit in 1988.

“’Coming to America’ was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favourite.”