Kelly Clarkson Performs Moving Cover Of Keane’s ‘Somewhere Only We Know’

Kelly Clarkson is back with another incredible “Kellyoke” performance.

The singer was joined by her band on stage to belt out a moving cover of Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know” during the latest edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Clarkson donned a casual ensemble as she showed off her killer vocals to the well-known lyrics.

The musician’s latest cover comes after she went country for a performance of Faith Hill’s “It Matters To Me”.

Recent songs Clarkson has put her own spin on also include “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’”, Great Big World and Christina Aguilera’s “Say Something” and Ashe’s “Moral of the Story”.

She’s belted out the likes of Tegan and Sara’s “Closer”, Coldplay’s “The Scientist”, and Shania Twain’s “No One Needs To Know”, as well.