Nigella Lawson Jokes She Went ‘Feral’ During Lockdown, Has Barely Worn Shoes Since March

Like many people, Nigella Lawson has spent much of 2020 at home in pyjamas.

The British TV chef finally managed to get dressed and put some shoes on for an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” this week, admitting she went “a bit feral” during the first lockdown in the UK.

“I felt a bit distracted and dazed at the beginning – it was quite odd, but I had a book to write so I was busy. I was completely isolated, I didn’t see anyone or go anywhere, but I liked it,” she says, telling host Graham Norton, “I am always a bit feral – this is only the second time I have worn shoes since March!”

Lawson, 60, says she “got up early and went to bed early” during most of the lockdown, joking that the “postman has never seen me dressed!”

Not getting dressed is nothing new for Lawson who says she has worked from home since she was 27.

“I’ve not got dressed for decades unless I am working, so I have many all in one romper suits,” she says. “I’ve actually just been looking at Christmas pyjamas to wear in the daytime.”

Though she may not have put on shoes for months, Lawson was hard at work on her new cookbook Cook Eat Repeat and accompanying series which was just released last month.

“I wanted to write about what a recipe is and how people both understand or misunderstand what cooking is and I wanted to say that food has this amazing power to change the tenor of the day,” she says.

With the UK in a second lockdown, Lawson is encouraging people to “stuff their faces” as she credits cooking with helping her cope with isolation.

“During lockdown the evening meal became a huge focus for many people – it gave a structured distraction,” she adds.