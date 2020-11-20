The Bee Gees Story Gets Told In New Doc ‘How Can You Mend A Broken Heart’

Being brothers in a band is a complicated and wonderful thing.

On Friday, HBO debuted the trailer for the new documentary “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”, all about the iconic sibling trio famous for their disco beats.

RELATED: Celine Dion, Nick Jonas, John Legend And More To Honour The Bee Gees In CBS Special

Directed by Frank Marshall, the film tells the story of Barry Gibb and his bothers Robin and Maurice, charting their rise to stardom through the 1960s and ’70s, writing over 1,000 songs together and sitting No. 1 on the charts nine times in the U.S. alone.

Along with plenty of archival footage of the group, the doc also features new interviews with Barry, the last surviving member of The Bee Gees.

“All three of us did things to each other that I think we’re all sorry for,” he admits in the trailer.

RELATED: Report: Bradley Cooper Approached To Play Barry Gibb In Bee Gees Biopic

Also featured are interviews with artists influenced by The Bee Gees, including Chris Martin, Justin Timberlake and members of sibling bands like Nick Jonas and Noel Gallagher.

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” streams on HBO Max starting Dec. 12.