‘Stranger Things’ Announces Additions To Season 4 Cast, Including Horror Icon Robert Englund

One, two, Freddy’s coming for the cast of “Stranger Things”.

Actor Robert Englund, who played the dream-haunting horror icon Freddy Krueger, is among the new additions to the cast for season 4 of the Netflix hit series.

Joining the established regulars and Englund are Jame Campbell Bower, Sherman Augustus, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Tom Wlaschiha, Mason Dye and Nikola Djuricko.

“Hellfire Club” was previously announced as the title of the first episode, but now fans are getting more details on what exactly Hellfire Club is with the casting news. Quinn will play Eddie Munson, a metalhead who runs Hawkins High’s D&D club, nicknamed Hellfire Club. The storyline of season 4 will see Eddie at the centre of the season’s central mystery.

Part of the storyline will also be set at a psychiatric hospital, with Bower playing a hospital orderly. Englund will star as Victor Creel, a disturbed inmate of the hospital who was convicted of a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

Filming of the upcoming season was put on hold in March, but production resumed in September. Season 4 is expected to be released on Netflix in 2021.