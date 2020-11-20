Edward Norton Compares Donald Trump’s ‘Desperate Endgame’ To A Failed Poker Hand: ‘We Can’t Flinch’

Edward Norton is drawing comparisons between Donald Trump’s fight to contest the U.S. election results to bluffing through a failed hand at poker.

On Friday, the Oscar-nominated actor and director took to Twitter to hypothesize about Trump’s tactics to meddle in the election, casting unsubstantiated doubts about the election that saw Joe Biden declared the U.S. President-elect. As Trump’s failed lawsuits pile up, Norton shares his opinion that the president is attempting a concession for a pardon as he finds himself in “legal jeopardy.”

Norton begins his thread by stating that although he is “no political pundit,” he grew up in a household with a dad “who was a federal prosecutor and he taught me a lot.” Adding in a fair knowledge of poker, Norton tries his hand at a metaphor.

“I do not think Trump is trying to ‘make his base happy’ or ‘laying the groundwork for his own network’ or that ‘chaos is what he loves,'” he begins a series of tweets.

“The core of it is that he knows he’s in deep, multi-dimensional legal jeopardy and this defines his every action. We’re seeing 1) a tactical delay of the transition to buy time for coverup and evidence suppression 2) above all, a desperate endgame which is to create enough chaos and anxiety about peaceful transfer of power, and fear of irreparable damage to the system, that he can cut a Nixon-style deal in exchange for finally conceding. But he doesn’t have the cards,” Norton continues.

“His bluff after ‘the flop’ has been called in court. His ‘turn card’ bluff will be an escalation and his ‘River card’ bluff could be really ugly,” he writes. “But they have to be called. We cannot let this mobster bully the USA into a deal to save his ass by threatening our democracy. THAT is his play. But he’s got junk in his hand. So call him.”

Adding Trump is “also a whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft bitch who no doubt is just throwing a wicked pout fest and trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead & dying,” Norton says the root of his “contemptible, treasonous, seditious assault on the stability of our political compact isn’t about 2024, personal enrichment or anything else other than trying to use chaos and threat to the foundation of the system as leverage to trade for a safe exit.”

The actor ends his thread by saying that though the founding principles and institutions of the United States are “severely stretched,” they will hold.

“He’s leaving, gracelessly and in infamy. But if we trade for it, give him some brokered settlement, we’ll be vulnerable to his return,” he writes. “We can’t flinch.”

