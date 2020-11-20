Mandy Moore Admits She ‘Couldn’t Eat’ And ‘Lost A Bunch Of Weight’ When She Got ‘Really Sick’ At The Start Of Her Pregnancy

Mandy Moore spoke further about her pregnancy during an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”.

Despite admitting she was “super sick” in the beginning, she insisted she feels “very lucky” now because she’s feeling much better and she knows that isn’t always the case for every pregnant woman.

The “This Is Us” star, who is expecting her first baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith, shared, “I feel very lucky. I was really sick in the beginning, super sick, but I was home so I didn’t have to miss out on work. I don’t know how women do it.

“I literally woke up and was sick all day long. I couldn’t eat, I lost a bunch of weight. I just like, I just stayed in bed all day. But luckily I know that’s not the case for everybody that it sometimes can persevere for the entire pregnancy.

“So I’m lucky that that kind of trailed off and I feel much better now. Beyond that, I feel like I have my energy back and feeling good. No complaints.”

Moore also said she’s been spending a lot of time alone right now, but has had the “This Is Us” filming to look forward to.

She said, “I’m hanging in there. We went back to work on ‘This Is Us’, maybe a couple months ago now. And it’s lovely to have that to look forward to.

“I feel very grateful cause I know that’s not the case for everybody, especially in our line of work [so] that’s been lovely.

“I have had no complaints about staying home either. I’m a bit of a homebody, so it hasn’t been too challenging for me, but I also know I’m just married. I don’t have children, I don’t have a ton of responsibility, so it’s pretty easy in that regard,” admitting she’s well aware that’s all about to change.

The actress then spoke about her return to music, telling Cagle how it “sort of introduced me to the world in a sense.” See what else she had to say in the video below.