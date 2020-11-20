Orlando Bloom, Zooey Deschanel Help Fundraise For Stunt Double Friend Battling ALS

Orlando Bloom and Zooey Deschanel are joining forces to help a close friend.

The pair both took to Instagram this week to help fundraise for Zach Hudson, a stunt double who has worked with both actors on “Pirates Of The Caribbean” and “New Girl”, as he battles ALS.

Hudson and his wife Monica Braunger Hudson are in need of donations to help cover treatments and other expenses.

“He is currently bravely fighting ALS which is progressing much faster than expected,” Bloom, 43, shared, captioning a series of photos of himself and Hudson together. “If you happen to be a fan of the movie and/or me please follow the link in my bio for ways you could be a blessing for this wonderful family.”

Meanwhile, Deschanel, 40, shared a post with Braunger Hudson, who was her stunt double on “New Girl”.

“This is my stunt double of 10+ years- Monica Braunger Hudson. If you love Jess from ‘New Girl’, then you love Monica, she was a huge part of bringing so many comedic moments to life,” she wrote. “Tragically her husband was diagnosed with ALS earlier this year and because of covid, they’re unable to work and in need of help with expenses for treatment, equipment and bills. On top of all this she’s looking after her two very young daughters. If you have a few dollars to spare please consider donating. Thank you! ❤️”

According to the GoFundMe set up by friends and family, Hudson and his wife share two daughters and due to the ongoing pandemic, they both have been out of work. Hudson is also the father to four older sons from a previous relationship.

“Monica and Zach will not ask for help; they are the type to help others and to tough it out,” the page reads. “They are a young, beautiful, family and deserve all of the love and support they can get as they fight this terrible disease.”

For more information visit the GoFundMe page here.