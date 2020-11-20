Country Singer Caroline Jones Teams Up With New Zealand’s The Trenwiths To Drop Catchy Festive Track ‘Silver Bells’

Country singer-songwriter Caroline Jones has teamed up with New Zealand’s The Trenwiths to release a catchy new holiday track.

Jones dropped the festive, foot-stomping two-track holiday collection, “Silver Bells” and “Winter Wonderland”, on Friday, also giving fans a sneak peek of what went on behind-the-scenes.

Spending time in New Zealand for the past few months, Jones, who is known for her genre-expanding musical offerings, wanted to collaborate with artists who were culturally significant to the country she was visiting.

Photo Credit: Rohan Britto

“The Trenwiths and I recorded these two songs, stomping down-home bluegrass style, at Neil Finn’s famous Roundhead Studios in Auckland. I have adored working with them, and hopefully we will also record a few traditional folk songs down the road,” Jones said in a press release. “It’s hard to put into words how truly down-to-earth, genuine and funny this family band is, but hopefully folks will feel it in the music we have made thus far. They are an absolute blast! And I’m so happy I get to spread that joy with ‘Silver Bells’, as a holiday gift to my fans.”

“Caroline’s a delight to play music with – she was immediately open to trying a different approach to these Christmas classics, and with her incredible vocal and instrumental skills, really made them come alive,” Paul Trenwith added. “With both the Hamilton County Bluegrass Band and The Trenwiths, we’ve had a ‘tradition’ of putting a bluegrass beat to songs that weren’t necessarily intended to be played that way. I, along with my sons Sam and Tim, and our great friend Keith, are so happy that Caroline and her team wanted to be part of that process. We might have created some ‘new’ Christmas standards!”

The release comes after Jones revealed what she’s been up to in quarantine in a piece for Grammy.com.

She wrote that she wakes up around 6:30 a.m., before meditating, exercising or doing Egoscue postural therapy.

Jones revealed: “My team and I have been conducting remote recording sessions while I am here in New Zealand for a few months.”

She added of spending time with The Trenwiths, “New Zealand being [almost] COVID-free, once I arrived here I was eager to engage in the in-person musical connection I have been missing this year. As anyone who follows me knows, I am always open and excited to dip my toes in the waters of different styles of music.”