Miranda Kerr Discusses Her Blended Family, Says She ‘Adores’ Orlando Bloom’s Fiancée Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr spoke about handling the pandemic with three kids, her blended family, and more during an appearance on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” .

Kerr, who shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex Orlando Bloom and sons Hart, 2, and Myles, 1, with her husband Evan Spiegel, said she “adores” Bloom’s other half Katy Perry. Bloom and Perry have just welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove.

Barrymore told the supermodel, “I think you’re so dope and rad and your messaging and energy that you send out to your whole entire family is so positive and is such an amazing example of how we all can create that narrative and behave that way and set a tone for everybody.”

Kerr replied, “I adore Katy and I feel so happy Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy because at the end of the day for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother, it’s just the most important thing.

“I am just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband. And just that we all really respect each other and when it comes to special occasions when we have to be together we work it out so we have compromises that we work out together. We are like, ‘What is the best for our whole family?’ but we really do always think of what is the best thing for Flynn, and I just think that is the most important thing at the end of the day.”

Barrymore also questioned Kerr on how she’s been coping having three kids during such a tough time.

“It’s a lot to balance with my company, my three kids, because I am still breastfeeding my 1-year-old and I have a 2-year-old and then I have a 9-year-old who I’m obviously home-schooling right now, so it’s a lot to manage but we’re doing it,” the star shared. “It’s definitely not [easy] that’s why just taking a breath and bringing it back to the moment like exactly where you are so you don’t feel like you are too much into what’s going to be happening next. You are just right where you are and it’s definitely something that requires a lot of practice.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.