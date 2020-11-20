Sam Smith Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With ‘The Lighthouse Keeper’

It may be November, but Sam Smith is already in the mood for Christmas.

The singer dropped a surprise holiday track that feels like a Bing Crosby throwback on Friday. Produced by Labrinth, at the heart of the new track is a long-sought reunion between two lovers.

I know it's November but I can't help but feel Christmassy already and so I'm beyond excited to share that my new song 'The Lighthouse Keeper' is out now. Listen athttps://t.co/U8n4FwGpgM and see you at 6pm GMT for the official video premiere on my Facebook page 🎄🤍 pic.twitter.com/aCzgVctTgM — samsmith (@samsmith) November 20, 2020

RELATED: Sam Smith ‘Wasn’t Prepared For The Amount Of Ridicule’ And ‘Bullying’ Of Coming Out

While not an outright holiday track, their song mentions Christmas in the second verse, hoping their beloved will be home in time to celebrate the holiday together.

“If any year could make me look forward to the sounds of Christmas, it would be 2020 as more than ever before we are yearning to be around our friends and family once again. Christmas symbolizes that for me and earlier this year I was inspired to write a Christmas love song,” Smith says in a statement about the new song. “Labrinth and I poured our hearts into this one and it has honestly been pure joy to create and make.”