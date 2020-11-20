Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Jokes That Quarantine With His Kids Is Time He’ll ‘Never Get Back’

Ryans Reynolds is detailing the good, the bad and the ugly of quarantining with his kids.

The Canadian actor, 44, joined Hoda Kotb on Friday’s edition of “The Today Show” to chat about his new movie, “The Croods: A New Age” but things took a turn while he detailed his time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am not living paycheck to paycheck like so many people across the country are and the world,” Reynolds began. “But you know for me, the best… I would say obviously is the time spending with family, with my kids, having an incredibly concentrated amount of time with them during a period in their lives that I’ll never get back.”

“If I’m to pick the worst thing,” he continued. “It’s probably the incredibly concentrated amount of time I’ve had with my kids in a time that I’ll never get back.”

He and his wife, Blake Lively, 33, share daughters James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.

Reynolds also detailed his first time voting in the U.S. presidential election, admitting he was “a little tired” after his “first time.”

“Have you recovered?” Kotb asked.

“I haven’t recovered,” he responded. “Doing it for the first time was super special, especially to do it with my wife Blake made it even more special. We did it on the kitchen table. It was fast—it took under a minute—and now I want to do it all the time, Hoda, all the time, all the livelong day.”