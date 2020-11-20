Queen Elizabeth Is Back In The Saddle As She Goes Horseback Riding At Windsor Castle

Remarkably, at 94-years-old, Queen Elizabeth II is still riding her horses every chance she gets.

The Queen was pictured on Thursday, bundled up in a coat and head scarf, riding at Windsor Castle with her head groom Terry Pendry.

She went riding on the same day that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary, Nov. 19, 2020. Buckingham Palace marked the day by releasing a new photo of the royal couple, admiring a card that was created by their great grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Queen Elizabeth hadn’t been photographed out riding since official pictures were released in May, but previous reports said that the avid horse lover has been trying to get in daily rides during quarantine.

Her Majesty has been a horse lover since she was a young girl. At 4-years-old she was given a pony named Peggy and started riding at age 6. Her fondness has only grown over the years and includes horse racing, in which the Queen has had many horses over the years who have won big.