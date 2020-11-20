John Travolta Stars As Santa Claus In Capital One Christmas Ad

John Travolta is making his list and checking it twice in honour of Capital One’s new Christmas commercial.

The 66-year-old stars as Santa Claus in a holiday advertisement for the American financial corporation.

Travolta’s fellow “Pulp Fiction” star, Samuel L. Jackson, also features in the new ad, which makes references to the 1994 crime drama.

The commercial opens with Travolta looking almost unrecognizable as he runs through his online Christmas shopping cart.

“Hold your reindeer, Santa!” shouts Jackson, who is a longtime Capital One credit card spokesperson.

After sharing tips on how to save money at the checkout, Jackson asks, “So that get me off your naughty list?”

“Are you off the naughty words?” Travolta jokes.

The ad finishes up with Santa and Mrs. Claus dancing to Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run”, recreating the iconic moves performed by Travolta and Uma Thurman in “Pulp Fiction”.